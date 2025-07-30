Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek 2 suspects
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in regard to a Kohl’s retail theft.
The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, at the Kohl’s on 124th Street.
Police said a Hispanic woman selected two pairs of shoes while a Black male selected three multipacks of Nike socks. After exiting the store, both suspects ran to their vehicle, a black Honda CRV, with no registration plates displayed.
Via Brookfield Police
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.
Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department provided information.