Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek 2 male suspects
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two male suspects are wanted in a Brookfield retail theft that took place on Sunday, March 9.
What we know:
The Brookfield Police Department said the two took multiple Adidas merchandise items from Kohl’s on 124th Street around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday without rendering payment for the items.
The first suspect is described as a male, Black, wearing a blue sweatshirt with flowers on it, blue jeans, and black shoes.
The second suspect is also a Black male and was wearing an orange sweatshirt with a multicolor design on the back of the sweatshirt. He was also wearing black sweatpants and white shoes.
Both had a medium build.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department