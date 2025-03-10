Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek 2 male suspects

article

Two male suspects are wanted in a Brookfield retail theft that took place on Sunday, March 9.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said the two took multiple Adidas merchandise items from Kohl’s on 124th Street around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday without rendering payment for the items.

The first suspect is described as a male, Black, wearing a blue sweatshirt with flowers on it, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is also a Black male and was wearing an orange sweatshirt with a multicolor design on the back of the sweatshirt. He was also wearing black sweatpants and white shoes.

Both had a medium build.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the new P3 phone app.