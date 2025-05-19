Brookfield Kohl's retail theft; police seek 2 female suspects

article

The Brief The Brookfield Police Department said two women are wanted in a recent Kohl’s retail theft. They left the store with three items of perfume without rendering payment. Loss Prevention was able to recover all the items.



Brookfield police are trying to identify two women wanted in a recent Kohl’s retail theft.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened before 3 p.m. on Monday, May 5. Two women entered the Kohl’s on 124th Street and left the store with three items of perfume without rendering payment.

Loss Prevention was able to recover all the items.

One suspect, female, Black, was wearing a black T-shirt with a king playing card printed on the back. She had a tattoo on her neck which said "Tommy."

The other suspect, also a Black female, was wearing a black bonnet, pink pants, a white T-shirt and a black hoodie.

The two left in a silver Sedan with no plates, an unknown make or model, and in an unknown direction of travel.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.