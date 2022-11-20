Brookfield house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh, no injuries

article

Brookfield Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sleepy Hollow and Burleigh on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Officials received a 911 call reporting a fire.

Firefighters said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m.

Fire units arrived and encountered a fire on the second floor of a two-story, single-family residence. The two occupants inside the residence at the time evacuated safely prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The fire was quickly brought under control in 20 minutes.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, and the occupants of the home were assisted by the American Red Cross.

This fire remains under investigation at this time.