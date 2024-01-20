Brookfield house fire, extensive damage to garage, cat rescued

article

A fire caused significant damage to a Brookfield home's garage Friday night, Jan. 19.

According to the Brookfield Fire Department, around 8:14 p.m., the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center got a 911 call about a house fire on Elm Grove Road, near Robinwood Street.

The three people inside the home and were able to get out before fire crews arrived.

Arriving fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home's attached garage.

Crews worked to put out the fire, and also rescued the family's cat from the home and brought it back to the family.

The fire was brought under control by about 8:38 p.m. There was extensive damage to the garage and the contents inside.

The fire is under investigation, and the Brookfield Fire Department stresses the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level, in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area.