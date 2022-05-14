I-94 motorcycle crash, hit-and-run driver arrested for OWI: sheriff

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said two people were injured – including the suspect – after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash Friday, May 13.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Elm Grove Road in Brookfield.

The sheriff's department said a van was headed east on I-94 when the driver, a 35-year-old man, hit a motorcycle being operated by a 50-year-old man.

The van fled the scene and was later found unoccupied on State Highway 100 at I-94. The driver was later found by West Allis police and arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The motorcycle operator and the van driver were both taken to the hospital with injuries. Citizens helped the motorcycle operator at the scene and provided a description of the van driver.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.