Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield group home strong-armed robbery suspect sought

By
Published  November 5, 2025 4:22pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Strong-armed robbery suspect (Courtesy: Brookfield PD)

The Brief

    • The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a strong-armed robbery suspect. 
    • Police said she hit a worker in the mouth and stole a cellphone.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who they said forced her way into a group home, hit a worker in the mouth and stole a cellphone on Thursday night, Nov. 4.

What they're saying:

It happened near Calhoun and North around 6:50 p.m. Police described the suspect, who goes by "Dae Dae," as "heavier set" and 20–30 years old. She left the scene in a gray Dodge Caravan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said the suspect was seen on camera wearing a black shirt, black pants and black-and-white shoes. She had a chain necklace, hoop earrings and piercings on her left eyebrow and lip. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or email Officer Magnum. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 app.

Featured

Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Teron Bones evades capture after armed traffic stop
article

Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Teron Bones evades capture after armed traffic stop

U.S. Marshals are searching for 23-year-old Teron Bones, wanted since June after fleeing a Milwaukee traffic stop.

The Source: The Brookfield Police Department released information and images.

Crime and Public SafetyBrookfieldNews