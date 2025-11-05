Brookfield group home strong-armed robbery suspect sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who they said forced her way into a group home, hit a worker in the mouth and stole a cellphone on Thursday night, Nov. 4.
What they're saying:
It happened near Calhoun and North around 6:50 p.m. Police described the suspect, who goes by "Dae Dae," as "heavier set" and 20–30 years old. She left the scene in a gray Dodge Caravan.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police said the suspect was seen on camera wearing a black shirt, black pants and black-and-white shoes. She had a chain necklace, hoop earrings and piercings on her left eyebrow and lip.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or email Officer Magnum. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 app.
Featured
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department released information and images.