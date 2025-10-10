Brookfield fraudulent credit card use; electronics purchased at Target

article

The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people who they say were involved in fraudulent credit card use.

Fraud case

What we know:

According to police, two suspects entered the Target on Bluemound Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Police say one of the suspects, who was wearing black clothing, used the victim's identity to open a credit card in their name.

That suspect then purchased approximately $475 worth of electronics before leaving the store.

Both suspects left in a red SUV.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you are able to identify either suspect, please contact Officer Durni with the City of Brookfield Police Department at durni@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.