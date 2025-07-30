Brookfield fraud; man wanted for counterfeit cash at Kohl's

article

The Brief The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for potential fraud and counterfeit currency. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, at the Kohl’s on 124th Street. He allegedly did something similar at a Kohl's in Aurora, Ill.



Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with potential fraud and counterfeit currency.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, at the Kohl’s on 124th Street.

The suspect passed five $100 counterfeit bills at that Kohl’s location, and also at a Kohl’s in Aurora, Ill., under similar circumstances. No vehicle was observed in the Brookfield case, but a white SUV was observed in the Aurora incident.

Police said the suspect is described as white, male, in his 20s-30s with dark hair and standing approximately 5’10". He wore a New York Yankees hat, black T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He has a tattoo on his right inside forearm.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield PD at (262)787-3702.

Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.