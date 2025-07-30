Brookfield fraud; man wanted for counterfeit cash at Kohl's
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with potential fraud and counterfeit currency.
What we know:
The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, at the Kohl’s on 124th Street.
The suspect passed five $100 counterfeit bills at that Kohl’s location, and also at a Kohl’s in Aurora, Ill., under similar circumstances. No vehicle was observed in the Brookfield case, but a white SUV was observed in the Aurora incident.
Police said the suspect is described as white, male, in his 20s-30s with dark hair and standing approximately 5’10". He wore a New York Yankees hat, black T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
He has a tattoo on his right inside forearm.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield PD at (262)787-3702.
Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department provided information.