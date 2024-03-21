Brookfield fraud; female wanted for counterfeit cash

article

The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female wanted for potential fraud.

Police said at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, the female presented a counterfeit $100 bill at the Pet Supplies Plus on Bluemound Road.

She is seen on camera wearing a low cut white undershirt with a low cut blue and white plaid shirt over the top, and a white and black jacket with a skull on the back of it.

The female drove a dark gray Kia Sedan with unknown license plates. Police said the Kia had damage on the driver's side back door.