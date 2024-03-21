Brookfield fraud; female wanted for counterfeit cash
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female wanted for potential fraud.
Police said at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, the female presented a counterfeit $100 bill at the Pet Supplies Plus on Bluemound Road.
She is seen on camera wearing a low cut white undershirt with a low cut blue and white plaid shirt over the top, and a white and black jacket with a skull on the back of it.
The female drove a dark gray Kia Sedan with unknown license plates. Police said the Kia had damage on the driver's side back door.
Those who recognize the female are encouraged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702. Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.