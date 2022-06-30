Brookfield firefighter dies; colon cancer battle since 2018

article

The Brookfield Fire Department announced on Thursday, June 29 the death of firefighter and equipment operator Karl Blaedow.

Officials said in a Facebook post that Blaedow died at his home on Wednesday, surrounded by his family, after battling colon cancer since 2018.

The post says Blaedow was hired on July 9, 1990. In 1997, he became the youngest promoted equipment operator in the department’s history. He received the Brookfield Jaycee’s Distinguished Service Award at 2020.

The post goes on to say the following:

"Karl’s positive attitude was contagious as he always had a smile on his face. He was a well-respected and loved member of the department and he will be greatly missed.

"Please keep his spouse Robyn, son Tyler, retired CBFD brothers Kenneth and Kasey and the entire Blaedow family in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time."

The news of Blaedow's passing comes just a day after Lt. Thomas Casper of the Brookfield Police Department died – also after a battle with cancer.