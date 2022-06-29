Brookfield Police Lt. Thomas Casper dies after battle with cancer

article

The City of Brookfield Police Department announced on Wednesday, June 29 the death of Lieutenant Thomas Casper.

A news release says Lt. Casper died on Monday, June 27, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. "The CBPD was fortunate to have Lt. Casper as a member of our agency, coming to us after retiring from the City of Milwaukee Police Department in August 2021."

Lt. Casper began his career as a City of Milwaukee police officer on March 18, 1991. He served the citizens of the City of Milwaukee for over 30 years as a tactical officer, homicide detective, lieutenant of detectives and ultimately as the captain of the Milwaukee Police Departments Homicide Investigations Division. As a Milwaukee Police Captain, Casper was instrumental in the creation of the MAIT (Milwaukee Area Investigative Team), and was the first person to serve as the commander of MAIT.

As a lieutenant with the City of Brookfield Police Department, Casper led the investigations division.

The release states the following:

"Tom was a highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable and dedicated law enforcement professional. His calming presence and humble nature will be missed by everyone in the law enforcement community who has had the privilege and honor of knowing or working with him. The CBPD is a better place and the City of Brookfield is a safer city because of our affiliation with Thomas Casper."

Tom is survived by his wife, Rosie, his daughter, Ashley, son, Anthony, son-in-law Michael, father, Thomas Sr. and mother, Sandy.

Funeral arrangements are pending.