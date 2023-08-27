Brookfield East High School wallet theft; man sought

article

The Brookfield Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Brookfield East High School on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Police said the theft took place around 10 a.m.

The victim attended a junior football scrimmage game at Brookfield East High School. The pictured person entered the victim's unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the school's lot and removed the victim's wallet, which contained multiple bank charge cards.

Car suspected in Brookfield East High School theft

The man then left the scene in an older model black Dodge Durango with no displayed license plate and drove to the Meijer store in Wauwatosa, where he made several fraudulent purchases using one of the victim's charge cards.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or has other pertinent information is asked to contact Officer Kevin Leidel of the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702, reference incident report #B23019183. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.