Elmbrook school board member accused in domestic dispute

A Brookfield woman, who serves on the Elmbrook school board, is charged with disorderly conduct stemming from a Nov. 22 domestic dispute.

Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Preetha Kurudiyara of hitting her husband in the face with bottle, breaking his nose.

A criminal complaint states the husband told police he was arguing with Kurudiyara "throughout ther whole day" about a pan that he left in the sink to soak and other issues in the home.

As they were arguing, per the complaint, the husband said he saw Kurudiyara come close and then "things exploded" in his face. He thought she threw a one-liter bottle of seltzer or tonic water at him. He also alleged there have been "prior incidents of domestic violence" in which Kurudiyara was the aggressor – but he did not report them.

Court records show Kurudiyara made an initial court appearance Wednesday and received a $1,000 signature bond. The court also ordered her to have no contact with her husband or kids.

According to the Elmbrook Schools website, Kurudiyara serves as the school board's clerk. Her first year of service was 2023, and her term expires in 2026.

Statement from Elmbrook Schools:

"The District is aware of a recent court filing and charges involving one of our board members in her private capacity. However, we will not comment on this matter at this time, as it is a pending legal matter."