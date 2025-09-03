Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods theft; police seek 2 suspects

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify two retail theft suspects.

What we know:

According to police, two people were seen on store surveillance at Dick's Sporting Goods selecting and concealing Pro-Stock baseball gloves on Feb. 27 and May 29.

Dick's Corporate believes these suspects are part of a larger ring targeting this brand of glove at stores across the country. The total value of loss at this store is $1479.95.

If anyone has had contact with these individuals and can help identify them, please contact the City of Brookfield Police Department.

What you can do:

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.