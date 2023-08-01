Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods theft; 3 sought
article
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking to identify three women wanted for stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods, located near Bluemound and Discovery, on Sunday, July 30.
Officials said the three women stole $200 worth of merchandise around 6:30 p.m. The women left in a white Toyota RAV 4 with license plate SDW8315 out of Texas.
Please contact Officer Lopez Custodio with any findings at lopezcustodio@ci.brookfield.wi.us or 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.