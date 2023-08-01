Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods theft; 3 sought

article

Brookfield police are looking to identify three women wanted for stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods, located near Bluemound and Discovery, on Sunday, July 30.

Officials said the three women stole $200 worth of merchandise around 6:30 p.m. The women left in a white Toyota RAV 4 with license plate SDW8315 out of Texas.

Please contact Officer Lopez Custodio with any findings at lopezcustodio@ci.brookfield.wi.us or 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.