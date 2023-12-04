Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods; shoplifters stole Nike products: police

article

Police are seeking two men suspected of shoplifting from the Dick's Sporting Goods in Brookfield.

Officials say the two men walked into the Dick's Sporting Goods store on Discovery Drive around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 – and selected multiple Nike Tech fleece products. Officials say both men walked out of the store without paying for the items.

Police say the two men left the area in an older model silver Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate ATK-5421.

If you can help identify either of the two men in the attached photos, you are urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, visit stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.