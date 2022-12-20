Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods jacket theft, 2 wanted

article

Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two people who stole jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods.

The crime happened on Dec. 17 at the store on Discovery Drive near Bluemound and Calhoun.

According to police, the man and woman stole $1,378 worth of jackets, leaving the store without paying for them.

Police described the man as Black, approximately 25 years old, standing 5'7" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He wore all black.

The woman was described as Black, approximately 25 years old, standing 5'4" tall and weighing 140 pounds. Her hair was braided.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.