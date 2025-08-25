Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods retail theft; police seek male suspect

article

The Brief A man stole about $956 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Brookfield on Aug. 15. The suspect was wearing a brown shirt, dark pants and light tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield Police at (262) 787-3702 or submit anonymous tips to Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.



The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for a recent retail theft at Dick's Sporting Goods.

What we know:

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 at the Dick's Sporting Goods location on Discovery Dr. The male suspect obtained approximately $956 worth of merchandise, police said.

The suspect, seen wearing a brown shirt, dark pants and light-colored tennis shoes, subsequently concealed the merchandise in a large garbage bag. He then left the store by forcing his way through an entry-only door without any attempt to make a purchase.

Police said the suspect was last seen entering the passenger side of a silver Hyundai Tucson with WI plates AHN8780.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.

Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.