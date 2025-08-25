Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods retail theft; police seek male suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for a recent retail theft at Dick's Sporting Goods.
What we know:
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 at the Dick's Sporting Goods location on Discovery Dr. The male suspect obtained approximately $956 worth of merchandise, police said.
The suspect, seen wearing a brown shirt, dark pants and light-colored tennis shoes, subsequently concealed the merchandise in a large garbage bag. He then left the store by forcing his way through an entry-only door without any attempt to make a purchase.
Police said the suspect was last seen entering the passenger side of a silver Hyundai Tucson with WI plates AHN8780.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (262) 787-3702.
Anonymous tips can be made with the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 441-5505, through www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department