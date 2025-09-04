Brookfield man critically missing, last seen near 128th and Capitol

article

The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a critically missing man, Jason Anderson. He was last seen near 128th and Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Anderson was last known to be wearing black sweatpants, blue sneakers and a white shirt. He was carrying a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.