Brookfield church's 'trunk-or-treat' a Halloween success
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Brookfield church gives its families a Halloween option that brought lots of smiles. Instead of trick-or-treat, they did trunk-or-treat.
Families of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Brookfield were invited to decorate their cars for Halloween and give out candy.
The cars were decorated – and congregation members were also decked out in their Halloween best! Those in attendance had a great time – and also got to enjoy some delicious candy.
This is the second year for this event – which included games and live music as well.