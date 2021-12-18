Brookfield Christmas tree festival shares history, culture

Christmas Around the World, a unique tree festival in Brookfield, offers ways to enjoy the Christmas traditions of nations across the globe.

Jessica Bunderson has a passion for family history and different cultures.

"I just love rich culture. We hosted foreign exchange students growing up, and it was such a great experience to get to know other cultures," Bunderson said.

Bunderson took her passion and love for Christmas and created Christmas Around the World. The tree festival showcases dozens of countries and the heritage of members of the community.

"Some of them were decorated teenagers who had heritage that came from a certain country. Some were born in a different country and adopted in the United States and recently embraced their heritage," said Bunderson.

From Africa to Korea, Finland and Brazil, there is something for everyone – even dressing up in authentic costumes for the kids, and maybe for the adults, too.

"I hope that it gives them a little spark of interest whether it's connecting with their own immediate family that’s living, their ancestors, their heritage or just getting to know other members of the community and getting to know a little bit about their culture," Bunderson said.

Christmas Around the World is available through the holiday at 20725 Watertown Road, Suite 200 – near Bluemound and Barker in Brookfield – from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

