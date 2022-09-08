Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought

article

Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25.

They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful.

Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150 pounds, wearing a camouflage head covering, white pants and a blue blouse.

The second woman was described as Black, middle-aged, approximately 185 pounds, wearing a tan/white cabana hat, gray T-shirt, jean jacket and pants with blue shoes.

They got away in a tan mid-size sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.