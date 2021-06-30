Brookfield bomb threat investigated, no explosive devices located

article

Brookfield police were dispatched to Fujiyama Restaurant on W. Bluemound Road on Tuesday evening, June 29 for a report of a bomb threat.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. To ensure the safety of everyone in the area, surrounding businesses were evacuated and traffic was routed away from the scene.

Members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded. But no explosive devices were located and normal area activities have resumed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.