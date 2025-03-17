Brookfield $6 million referendum; costs weighed if money not approved

The Brief Brookfield residents have a $6 million referendum to ponder for the April election. The outcome of the referendum could determine whether the city has to make critical cuts in the fire department or with road maintenance. A public hearing on the referendum are scheduled for Wednesday, March 19.



Firefighter jobs could be on the chopping block in April if Brookfield voters reject a $6 million referendum.

Officials with the City of Brookfield say for the average homeowner, it breaks down to an extra $300 per year. If passed, that increase would start to show up on tax bills in December.

Budgetary decisions ahead

What we know:

Leaders in Brookfield do not want to play "what if" after a recent brush fire. They say nine firefighter-paramedic positions are in jeopardy when a federal grant runs out in May.

Brookfield's finance director, Robert Scott, said teatis just one issue a $6 million property tax levy could help solve. Road maintenance is another.

Scott said inflation rises about 3% per year. But the state will only allow municipalities like Brookfield to raise taxes by 1% annually. The city is forecasting a $4 million budget gap in 2026 – and is now asking voters to permanently increase the levy to maintain current service levels.

New tax concerns

What they're saying:

"Federal money is not free and it doesn’t last forever," Scott said. "It’s basically – we have a math problem."

Robert Scott

"Do we need the money? Yes we do – but they are asking to appropriate the money for future years. Are we going to need that?" said voter Kenton Krassman, who dropped off his absentee ballot at City Hall on Monday, March 17.

Krassman did not want to tell FOX6 News how he voted, but said his decision was not easy.

Kenton Krassman

Scott said fire department calls have more than doubled since 1996. If voters say "no," Scott said the city will have to make cuts.

Share your voice

What you can do:

The city will hold a third and final public forum at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19. It will be held at the Brookfield Public Safety Building.

If you cannot make it to the meeting, you can view a previous Brookfield Q&A session that was recorded for YouTube.