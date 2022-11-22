Brook Lopez MPS book donation benefits 5 schools, Next Door

article

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez on Tuesday, Nov. 22 provided nearly $100,000 in donated books to five MPS schools and funds to Next Door Foundation.

The "Brook Fairs" will provide funds for each student at Allen-Field Elementary, Hayes Bilingual Elementary, Marvin E. Pratt Elementary, Kilbourn Elementary and Bryant Elementary to choose five new books. It is the program's second year.

Each student will attend a Scholastic Book Fair at their school to pick out five books courtesy of Lopez. The initiative is expected to provide over 10,000 books to more than 2,000 students across the five schools – with the contribution totaling approximately $75,000, according to a news release.

Lopez will also support Next Door Foundation by donating $500, up to $25,000, for every block he makes this season. Donations from the "Blocks for Books" program will go toward the purchase of books for the organization’s library. The funds raised in the previous three seasons of the program have helped to renovate the facility’s library and purchase books, the news release said.