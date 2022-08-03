Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee; celebration returning for 11th year

From an idea among friends to reality, Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee will soon mark its 11th year – starting Saturday, Aug. 6.

The celebration includes poetry, music and a block party – and has now become an official city of Milwaukee event.

"We wanted it to be big. We saw the beauty and the possibilities in Bronzeville, and we wanted others to see the same," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs. "We’re helping to build a Bronzeville that can be celebrated for generations to come."

If you're looking for something to do during Bronzeville Week, you can help paint the large wood letters. Those letters honor the artists that used to live and currently live here, organizers said.

Other events during Bronzeville Week include a 5K run/walk on Saturday and the Bronzeville Cultural and Arts Festival.

Bronzeville Week preparation in Milwaukee

Most of all, those putting on the event want people to leave the celebration with an appreciation for Milwaukee's Black culture.

"The beauty of this neighborhood, the beauty of the African American community and its impact on this city as well as the country as well as the globe," said Chauntel McKenzie, chief operating officer of America's Black Holocaust Museum.

"I hope that people have an appreciation for the tremendously great artists that we have," Coggs said. "Both visual, entertainment and a million other forms of art that we have right here in Milwaukee."

Bronzeville Week starts Aug. 6 and continues through Aug. 13.