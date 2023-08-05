Bronzeville Week HaRUNbee 5K raises infant mortality awareness

article

Bronzeville Week kicked off with the eighth annual HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run Saturday, Aug. 5.



"Events like these really call attention to these issues that we're facing as a city while also celebrating the human capital we have in the city," said Mike Totoraitis, Milwaukee Health Department commissioner. "This event is a culmination of both of those things."

There was a more profound message attached to every stride.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I have a personal vendetta against infant mortality," said Tonda Thompson, the 5K's lead organizer. "This is my personal mission to uplift my son and other babies like him who didn't make it in the hospital facilities."

Thompson is also the founder of The National Coalition for Healthy Black Families. She lost her newborn son due to delivery complications 10 years ago.

Bronzeville Week 2023 HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run

"Tyrell was born in the hospital, and he died during complications during labor," said Thompson. "My son only lived 17 hours, but he changed so many people across the world."

Saturday's 5K raised awareness of infant mortality in the African American community.

"An African American baby that you know has three times rate higher of dying compared to a Caucasian baby in our community," said Thompson. "We want to change the racial disparities of birth outcomes in our city."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Along with the almost 200 people grinning or walking down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Thompson ran – thinking of her son.

"His footprint is behind everything that I've done, and I'll continue doing it until my last breath," Thompson said.

As Bronzeville Week continues, there are events scheduled every day until Saturday, Aug. 12.