Bronzeville Week: Milwaukee community cleanup preps for events

Bronzeville Week, an eight-day celebration of African American culture, returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 5.

The 12th annual event includes poetry, music and a block party to celebrate the city's African American legacy. To get the neighborhood ready, organizers held a community cleanup event Wednesday.

"We are looking for everyone to come out and participate, we are cleaning up regardless of where you live, the front and back of your home," said Travis Landry, vice president of WestCare Wisconsin.

"We can let them see the beauty we see and that we know is possible right here in Bronzeville," said Ald. Milele Coggs.

There events panned for each day of Bronzeville Week, which wraps up Aug. 12.

In 2022, the New York Times named Bronzeville as one of its "52 Places for a Changed World." From the early to mid-1990s, Bronzeville was a Black cultural and economic hub. The list said, today, Bronzeville is "distinguishing itself as a center for African-American culture."