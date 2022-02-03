Bronze Fonz 'ayyyy'-OK; awaiting polishing

article

Rest assured, the "Bronze Fonz" is "ayyyy"-OK. The statue of Happy Days star Henry Winkler is donning two thumbs up from Vanguard Sculpture Services as it awaits polishing.

In an Instagram post, Visit Milwaukee said: "PROOF OF LIFE. The Bronze Fonz is eagerly awaiting his makeover. Vanguard Sculpture Services is taking excellent care of him."

Photo Courtesy: Visit Milwaukee

The Bronze Fonz was reported missing from the Milwaukee Riverwalk earlier this week. The statue had been cut from the bolts holding the tourist attraction to the cement.

The Fonz is awaiting some much-needed polishing and restoration at the studio near 33rd and Hopkins.

No word on when you can expect to take selfies with the Bronze Fonz again.

