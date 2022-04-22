Yelich pays Brewers fans' bar tab on Brady Street

Some Milwaukee Brewers fans had extra reasons to cheer Friday night, April 22 – Christian Yelich paid for their bar tabs.

The lucky fans were at Jack's American Pub on Brady Street. It is part of a Brewers player initiative – called "This One's On Me" – to show appreciation for fans.

For each of the remaining Friday road games the team plays this season, a player will pick up the tab at a favorite spot beginning at 5 p.m. that night.

The bars are kept a secret. The player picking up the tab will be announced in advance, though.

Future dates include May 6, May 13, May 27, June 10, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, and Sept. 23.

