Brewers' Pat Murphy signs autographs days after winning pennant
GURNEE, Ill. - The National League champion Brewers had the weekend off, but manager Pat Murphy was out and about – spending part of his Saturday signing cards for fans.
Pat Murphy autographs
Local perspective:
Days after the Brewers won the pennant, Murphy was at Jim & Steve's Sportscard Shop in Gurnee, Illinois. The sold-out event was set up before the Brewers' most recent success, but that didn't stop the skipper from sitting down with fans.
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"It's a big event, we appreciate Pat giving us a little bit of his time and signing autographs for his fans," co-owner Steve Wilson said.
When do the Brewers play?
What we know:
The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.
- Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 3 @ TBD: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 4 @ TBD: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 5 @ TBD: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
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What we don't know:
The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. As of Monday morning, Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.
How to watch:
The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.
Continued coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew:
- Brewers fan remembers late brother as team returns to World Series
- Milwaukee Brewers' barber gets team ready for World Series
- Viral Brewers fan celebrates win: 'Emotion and sheer happiness'
- Who were the 1982 Brewers? Look back at Milwaukee's last pennant-winning team
- Capturing Milwaukee Brewers history, meet the man behind the camera
- Brewers' Latino roots throughout the organization, community
The Source: FOX6 News attended the card signing event at Jim & Steve's Sportscard Shop and spoke to organizers about the event. Additional information about the Brewers and the World Series is from MLB.