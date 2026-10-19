The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League pennant on Thursday. Two days later, manager Pat Murphy signed autographs at a sold-out event. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday, Oct. 23 – watch it on FOX6 or FOX ONE.



The National League champion Brewers had the weekend off, but manager Pat Murphy was out and about – spending part of his Saturday signing cards for fans.

Pat Murphy autographs

Local perspective:

Days after the Brewers won the pennant, Murphy was at Jim & Steve's Sportscard Shop in Gurnee, Illinois. The sold-out event was set up before the Brewers' most recent success, but that didn't stop the skipper from sitting down with fans.

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"It's a big event, we appreciate Pat giving us a little bit of his time and signing autographs for his fans," co-owner Steve Wilson said.

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When do the Brewers play?

What we know:

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TBD: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TBD: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TBD: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

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What we don't know:

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. As of Monday morning, Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

How to watch:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew: