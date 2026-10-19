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Brewers' Pat Murphy signs autographs days after winning pennant

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 19, 2026 10:59 AM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 10:59 AM CDT
Pat Murphy signs autographs after NLCS win
Pat Murphy signs autographs after NLCS win

Pat Murphy signs autographs after NLCS win

Brewers manager Pat Murphy had a sold out autograph signing in Illinois over the weekend. It was on the schedule before his team won the NLCS and advanced to the World Series.

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League pennant on Thursday.
    • Two days later, manager Pat Murphy signed autographs at a sold-out event.
    • Game 1 of the World Series is Friday, Oct. 23 – watch it on FOX6 or FOX ONE.

GURNEE, Ill. - The National League champion Brewers had the weekend off, but manager Pat Murphy was out and about – spending part of his Saturday signing cards for fans.

Pat Murphy autographs

Local perspective:

Days after the Brewers won the pennant, Murphy was at Jim & Steve's Sportscard Shop in Gurnee, Illinois. The sold-out event was set up before the Brewers' most recent success, but that didn't stop the skipper from sitting down with fans. 

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"It's a big event, we appreciate Pat giving us a little bit of his time and signing autographs for his fans," co-owner Steve Wilson said.

Related

Viral Brewers fan celebrates win: 'Emotion and sheer happiness'
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Viral Brewers fan celebrates win: 'Emotion and sheer happiness'

It started as a celebration that's been 44 years in the making. And it turned into a viral moment that's already touched hundreds of thousands of social media viewers.

When do the Brewers play?

What we know:

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23. 

  • Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 3 @ TBD: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 4 @ TBD: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 5 @ TBD: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

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What we don't know:

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. As of Monday morning, Tampa Bay leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

How to watch:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew:

The Source: FOX6 News attended the card signing event at Jim & Steve's Sportscard Shop and spoke to organizers about the event. Additional information about the Brewers and the World Series is from MLB.

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