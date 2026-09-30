The Brief Three Latino members of the Brewers organization celebrate Hispanic heritage through stories. Outfielder Luis Lara, assistant pitching coach Juan Sandoval, and director of experiential marketing Izzy Lugo shared their love for the game. Each highlighted how culture, family and representation fuel their passion for baseball.



The scoreboard only tells part of the story. Beyond the stat sheets, the heart of the Milwaukee Brewers is fueled by culture, family and passion.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, FOX6 News went behind the scenes with three distinct Latino voices bound by one shared love for the game. Three words summarize their drive: pride, family and gratitude. It represents one shared purpose across the Brewers organization.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Latino roots

What they're saying:

For outfielder Luis Lara, his heritage is about bringing his full identity to the field: "I feel that every single Latino on this team represents our culture to the absolute highest degree."

Luis Lara

Assistant pitching coach Juan Sandoval sees his position as part of a larger historical continuum: "So many big names have paved the way for us. Continuing that representation is a legacy for me."

And for director of experiential marketing Izzy Lugo, it comes down to authenticity. He explained he is "trying to stay true to our roots and show what being a Latino means to everybody."

Beyond the ballpark

Local perspective:

That passion extends beyond the ballpark and their shared love for the game. For Lara, that drive started long before he put on a professional uniform, training alongside his uncle back in Venezuela.

"Baseball is truly a lifestyle for me. It's all I've known since I can remember, and it's the gift God gave me," Lara said. "I always work hard for my family, and to hold my country and my community high."

Juan Sandoval

Before moving into coaching, Sandoval remembers his humble beginnings with the sport back in the Dominican Republic. "My mom tells me she gave me plastic bats when I was 5 or 6 (years old). Baseball was everywhere in the Dominican Republic – in the streets, in schools, wherever you went," Sandoval said. Driven by gratitude, he brings that lifelong passion to the dugout today. "With this group of coaches and players, it really is a special team."

Lugo's passion stems from representation. From South Side murals to ballpark celebrations, he uses his platform to make sure Latino fans see themselves in the Brewers.

"Being 100% Puerto Rican, I very much am true to my roots," Lugo said. "It's all about family being able to lean into that as much as possible, inspire our Latino fan base to think bigger."

Izzy Lugo

What's next:

While they all play a distinct role with the organization, their shared love for the game makes the team and the community stronger.

"Watch out for Milwaukee, we're coming for it all," Lara said.

FOX6 News translated quotes from the subjects of this story from Spanish to English. Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.