The Brief The Brewers are preparing for Game 1 of the 2026 World Series. Marvin Bartholf recalled his late brother, Bobby, throwing a ceremonial first pitch in 1982. This year's World Series starts exactly 44 years after 17-year-old Bobby passed away from leukemia.



As the Milwaukee Brewers look ahead to Game 1 of the World Series, a Brookfield man is looking back at 1982 and remembering his brother.

1982 World Series

The backstory:

Marvin Bartholf was there for Game 3 of the 1982 World Series when the Brewers faced the Cardinals. But for him, the best part of the day happened moments before the game started. His 17-year-old brother, Bobby Bartholf, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

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"I was just so proud of my little brother at the time," Bartholf said. "He was so happy just to get out of the hospital."

Bobby Bartholf

Bartholf said that when Bobby was 13 years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia. He said before the 1982 World Series, Brewers pitcher Don Sutton met Bobby at Children's Hospital, and the two became friends.

Bartholf said Bobby's fight against cancer encouraged the team on its way to the World Series. He said through a collaboration among the Brewers, Children's Hospital and the MACC Fund, Bobby was able to go to the game and throw the pitch.

Treasured memory

Why you should care:

Bartholf now keeps the signed ball encased and preserved. It is a treasured memory since Bobby passed away eight days after that game.

"He was 17, he wasn't even 18 yet," Bartholf said. "I miss him, and knowing that he was so happy at that time."

Marvin Bartholf

Bartholf still keeps his younger brother by his side whenever he watches a Brewers game. The photo of Bobby throwing the first pitch is never too far away. Even more so this year, now that nearly 44 years later, the Brewers are going back to the World Series.

"It would have been so cool to be able to be there for this World Series," Bartholf said.

Forty-four years later

What's next:

Unfortunately, Bartholf said he will not be able to see this year's games in person. Whether watching in person or on the screen, he said he is wishing for a win. He is hoping a few guardian angels can shine a light on the Brew Crew.

"There are two Bobs up in heaven. My little brother, Bobby, and Bob Uecker, and I think it would just mean so much to both of them to just pull it off," Bartholf said.

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Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday, Oct. 23. Bartholf said that would be 44 years to the day his brother Bobby passed away on Oct. 23, 1982.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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