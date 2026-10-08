Capturing Milwaukee Brewers history, meet the man behind the camera

The Brief Scott Paulus turned an internship into a 26-year career as the official team photographer for the Milwaukee Brewers. For more than two decades, he has documented iconic franchise milestones, player achievements, and postseason celebrations. Paulus takes great pride in building a lasting visual legacy for the franchise and continues capturing game-day moments alongside running his own photography business.



The Milwaukee Brewers have a rich history that has been well documented. After all, there have been some unforgettable moments throughout Brewers history.

You might have witnessed some of the greatest players to ever wear a Brewers uniform. You might have heard the most recognizable voice of the franchise.

All of those pictures came from the lens of Scott Paulus, the Milwaukee Brewers team photographer.

Scott Paulus

Meet Scott Paulus

Big picture view:

Paulus has been the Brewers team photographer for the last 26 years, but his career path did not start that way.

"I was in the Marines," said Scott Paulus. "Got out in ’92 and then went to art school, which is a natural transition from being a Marine."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Scott Paulus when he was in the Marines

From there, Paulus landed an internship with the Brewers before he officially joined the staff in 2000.

Since then, there have been shoots with fire and ice.

After all, Scott has also photographed the Milwaukee Admirals for two decades. In between a couple of broken lenses, plenty of priceless snapshots have been taken.

"It’s just incredible how getting ready every year and seeing what new opportunity, celebration, home run, whatever is going to be out there is going to be ready for me," said Paulus.

On game days, you can find him shooting batting practice and working from the first base photo well.

Promotional shoots, headshots, new jersey reveals, that's all Paulus. Simply put, his work is everywhere.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "How proud are you of the work you’ve done?"

"Very proud," said Paulus. "I’ve worked very hard. You try to give them the best product you can, so I’m pretty happy with everything I’ve done over the years."

Scott Paulus

Along the way, he's documented every milestone for the Brewers since the turn of the 21st century.

"Remembering the flag being taken down for the last time at County Stadium, that was big," said Paulus. "Trevor Hoffman, who I think is one of the greatest standup guys that’s ever played with us, his record-setting save was here. The 2008 season was great because, for the first time ever, we had a team that got above .500, and you would’ve thought we were going to the World Series. [Bob] Uecker. Spending time with Uecker after the celebration in 2018 was hilarious. Just a great guy. He just kept you rolling."

His work has been appreciated by all, including the late Bob Uecker, the players, their families and the fans.

Related article

It's pretty clear that Paulus knows how to capture a moment, but he never expected one to capture him.

Last September, MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal inadvertently knocked him over during a post-game celebration, and that clip went viral.

"I pulled him aside after he was done doing the interview because there was still an interview to go on, so I pulled him aside, and I just said, hey, we all good, did everything work out?" asked Paulus. "He said ‘yeah, you all good?’ I mean, it happened so quickly."

Scott Paulus

The pair talked. They are good, and Paulus is happy to shift the focus back to what he does best.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m still having fun," said Paulus.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Does it ever sink in that these photos that you’re shooting, some of these iconic moments, these portraits will be in Brewers history forever? And knowing that you are going to be a part of that, what does that mean to you?"

"I’m pretty proud of that," said Paulus. "I’m pretty happy to know that my name is going to be on stuff that now we have, 1970? We have a pretty big history. I’m glad I can keep adding to it, so it’s humbling, but it’s also kind of rewarding."

Paulus' hope is to keep bringing Brewers fans his iconic pictures for many more years to come, especially with the Brewers now in the National League Championship Series.

On top of his work for the Brewers, Paulus also runs his own business and works with corporate clients. You can check out his online portfolio.