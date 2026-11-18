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The Brief If you're willing to spend the money, you can own a piece of Brewers history. MLB is auctioning off some items from the Brewers 2026 season and World Series win. Bidding will end on Thursday night.



Here's a chance to own a bit of Brewers history…if you're willing to pay the right price.

Auction underway

What To Know:

MLB is auctioning off a select list of Brewers memorabilia from the 2026 season and World Series win.

For example, you can bid on the helmet that Jackson Chourio wore during five games. Or, you could bid on the clubhouse celebration goggles issued to Manager Pat Murphy on Oct. 28 when the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series.

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Head to the MLB Auction website to check out the full list of items. The auction will end at 8 p.m. central time on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!