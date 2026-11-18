Brewers World Series: Bid on memorabilia from the team
MILWAUKEE - Here's a chance to own a bit of Brewers history…if you're willing to pay the right price.
Auction underway
What To Know:
MLB is auctioning off a select list of Brewers memorabilia from the 2026 season and World Series win.
For example, you can bid on the helmet that Jackson Chourio wore during five games. Or, you could bid on the clubhouse celebration goggles issued to Manager Pat Murphy on Oct. 28 when the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series.
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Head to the MLB Auction website to check out the full list of items. The auction will end at 8 p.m. central time on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!
- Brewers World Series parade, rally drew 750K+ people, Milwaukee police say
- How much beer was drank at the Brewers Championship Rally?
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series parade
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series rally
- PHOTOS: Brewers World Series parade, rally
The Source: MLB sent FOX6 the auction notice and information.