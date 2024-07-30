article

The Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora Health Care brought a juvenile diabetes patient and his favorite player together on Tuesday, July 30.

Before the Brewers' game against the Atlanta Braves, 11-year-old Noah Sitzman of Hartford met outfielder Garrett Mitchell.

Both Sitzman and Mitchell have Type 1 diabetes, something the boy's mom said is a lot of responsibility for an 11-year-old.

"Having a day like this, where he can come and be spoiled and it's all about him and he doesn't really have to think about diabetes," Megan Sitzman said. "Pretty cool thing that he got to do."

Thanks to a pump and glucose monitor, Noah is able to stay active and play little league baseball.

In addition to meeting Mitchell, the 11-year-old got a private shopping experience at the Brewers Team Store and visited the team's clubhouse.

Noah will take a trip down Bernie's slide before Tuesday's game and was invited to join the team on the field for batting practice.