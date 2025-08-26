Brewers, Aurora reunite pediatric patients for another surprise

The Brief Three Aurora Health Care pediatric patients got an MVP experience at Brewers spring training earlier this year. On Tuesday, they reunited for a lunch and pickup game at Helfaer Field. Sal Frelick, who met the kids in February, surprised them and their families during the event.



Three Aurora Health Care pediatric patients got an MVP experience at Milwaukee Brewers spring training earlier this year. On Tuesday, they reunited – and got a surprise from a special guest.

Big-league surprise

Local perspective:

All three Wisconsin kids have gone through a lot of health challenges: Blake Baker had a benign brain tumor, Tyler Morano has progressive hearing loss, and Natasha Taylor's bones grow abnormally.

The three, along with their families, had a tailgate lunch and pickup game at Helfaer Field on Tuesday. Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick, who also spent time with them during spring training, popped in to play.

"It wasn't just me, it was the whole team, we brought them over to the complex so they could meet all the players," he said, recounting their February meeting. "Just seeing the smiles on their faces means everything."

Frelick also surprised the kids and their families with tickets to Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Spring training trip

The backstory:

Before the kids made it to American Family Fields of Phoenix in February, they received a send-off celebration in Milwaukee. They met Bernie Brewer and the Famous Racing Sausages before heading to the airport and catching their flight.

Baker, Morano and Taylor got to meet Frelick and Rhys Hoskins during a private dinner once they got to Arizona, but the fun didn't stop there.

The kids got complete access to the Brewers' spring training complex. They met players and staff – including former All-Star Ryan Braun and manager Pat Murphy. They toured the clubhouse and got to go through catching and batting drills with the team.

The MVP experience came to an end when the Brewers played the Cincinnati Reds in the spring training opener. All three kids got to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. They were recognized in a pre-game ceremony and participated as in-game junior announcers, too.