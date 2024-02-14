Brewers, Aurora surprise kids with trip to spring training

Three young patients are headed to Milwaukee Brewers spring training in Arizona – a surprise trip they learned about Wednesday.

When Malaki Kaesermann, Evan Rennickie and Brandon Krueger walked into American Family Field, they had no clue what was coming.

"I was thinking, like, maybe I’ll meet some players, get to have a tour of the stadium," said Rennickie, an 11-year-old cancer survivor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The three are getting a VIP vacation to spring training. All three have faced major health challenges – much of their childhoods spent at doctors' appointments or in hospitals.

"Was this even real? I didn’t think it was real," said Kaesermann. "I thought it was just a dream or something – it was too good to be real."

Brewers and Aurora Health Care surprise three kids with spring training trip

"Just seeing as we walked in – seeing our doctor. He’s like wait a minute, what’s he doing here?" said Chelsea Rennickie, Evan's mom.

The doctors were simply there for the surprise. The Brewers and Aurora Health Care are sending the kids and their families on the trip of a lifetime.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"So emotional – very excited," said Amber Kaesermann, Malaki's mom. "It will be great to spend time as a family and watch the Brewers and support him."

The families leave for Arizona next week and attend the Brewers' spring training opener.