Brewers' Tyrone Taylor, SHARP Literacy kick off summer reading program

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor and hitting coach Ozzie Timmons had a message for kids Tuesday: Summer break shouldn't mean a break from reading.

"Keep reading, keep learning, and always learn something every day," Timmons said.

It's the second year the two helped kick off SHARP Literacy's summer education program, which encourages kids to avoid ther summer slide and keep reading.

"Getting to where I am at as a baseball player, I’ve read books on other baseball players like Ted Williams, Derek Jeter, who have helped me with my approach and how I approach the game of baseball," Taylor said.

The goal is to incorporate fun and learning with games, art and even the Racing Sausages.

"I mean you’re kids, and you hear people talk, and it’s hard to pay attention, so I think having a role model like me and Oz here I think it helps in sink a little more," said Taylor.

Lynda Kohler, SHARP Literacy's president and CEO, said it's all about making kids smile while sharing future generations.

"You know these guys have a game tonight, so for them to come here and spend time with the students, I think it makes them feel really special," said SHARP Literacy President and CEO Lynda Kohler.

The program is all summer long, and takes place at several locations across Milwaukee.