Back-to-school shopping, Brewers rookies help kids get ready

Some Milwaukee Brewers players were busy with back-to-school shopping Tuesday, Aug. 8 – helping kids get ready.

Rookies Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer joined 20 kids from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee at the Greenfield Meijer. Each kid received a $125 gift card to shop for supplies and anything else they might need to go back to class.

"I remember when I was back-to-school shopping. It is always stressful," said Frelick. "I think it is nice that we're able to knock it out all at once for all this kids, so it's kind of nice."

It marks the ninth year the Brewers and Meijer have teamed up for the program. The kids also got some lunch and a gift bag filled with Brewers and Meijer items.

The Famous Racing Sausages were also at the store, lending their expert knowledge.