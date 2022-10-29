Brewers medical operations VP retires after 33 seasons, all with team

article

Roger Caplinger, the Milwaukee Brewers vice president of medial operations, health and safety, is retiring after 33 seasons with the organization, the team announced.

In 2020, FOX6 News shared the story of Caplinger's pancreatic cancer battle.

Caplinger has served in a variety of roles and for the past 10 years, the Brewers said, has overseen all medical operations, which included player health and psychological services, as well as health and safety initiatives for the Club.

According to a news release, the Brewers plan to honor Caplinger's service and contributions to the team by naming the players' training room in the home clubhouse after him.

Caplinger will continue his association with the organization, serving in a consulting role for all health and wellness programs, the release said.

Roger and Jackie Caplinger with sons Kyle and Brett

Statement from Caplinger:

"It has been a great honor and privilege to work for the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club spanning over 30 years.

"I’m humbled and proud to have spent my entire career with one organization, working alongside countless impressive colleagues who have helped shape our baseball sports medicine program, health and wellness initiatives, that impact the well-being of our players, staff and front office personnel.

"I would like to give my heartfelt thank you to the Brewers ownership both past and present, players and front office staff for their unwavering support, collaboration and commitment to excellence.

"Most importantly, to my family who has supported my career with the Brewers. My tenure in baseball has given me and my family immeasurable opportunities and for that I am forever grateful."