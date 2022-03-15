Expand / Collapse search

Brewers, Potawatomi partnership; naming rights to entrance gate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, March 15 a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. 

A news release says baseball fans will experience a new Potawatomi branded entrance on the right-field side of American Family Field, with additional elements of the partnership to be announced later this season.

Potawatomi has also joined the 2022 Brewers Community Foundation Leadership Council, a group that supports several of the Foundation’s largest initiatives, including the popular Drive for Charity which provides four donation opportunities throughout the season to support various non-profits in Greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger issued the following statement:
 
"We greatly appreciate the partnership with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and their dedication to helping provide the best fan experience at American Family Field. Being both neighbors in the Menomonee River Valley and partners for over the past two decades, our mutual commitment has been a win-win. We look forward to the increased dedication and collaboration."

 Dominic Ortiz, CEO and General Manager at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino stated: 

"Renewing our partnership with a championship-caliber team like the Milwaukee Brewers has been a top priority and will once again serve as a key component in our brand identity. Our respective organizations have been part of Milwaukee’s fabric for many years and poised to remain key drivers in our city’s entertainment and tourism landscape for decades to come."

