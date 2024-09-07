Brewers 'Pawgeant' raises money for Wisconsin Humane Society

The Brief Helfaer Field went to the dogs on Saturday, so to speak. The Brewers Pawgeant helped raise money for the Wisconsin Humane Society. It was also a way for people to meet puppies up for adoption.



Christian Yelich and teammates were on the baseball diamond on Saturday morning, Sept. 7, but it wasn’t for a game.

The event was designed to celebrate and raise awareness for our four-legged friends.

Not even the best in show would stand a chance against these polished pageant pups.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A panel of judges with some familiar faces.

Well, maybe they’re not polished, but they are cute, cuddly and wearing costumes for a cause.

"We’re so excited to be part of the Brewers' first ever Pawgeant." said Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Dogs strut and strike a pose in front of a panel of judges at Helfaer Field.

It featured Brewers players, wives and others.

"Credit to the player's wives for hosting this event and raising money for the Wisconsin Humane society," said Milwaukee Brewers President Rick Schlesinger. "We owe a lot to this community. The community built this ballpark. The community just voted to provide funds for the renovations for the ballpark, we’re here for the next generation of fans.

Some talents were technical, other pups relied on just being adorable.

And while this was a competition, it was also a way for people to meet puppies up for adoption.

"This summer, shelters in Wisconsin have been inundated with dogs and cats more than in a decade," Speed added.

"I love getting to meet dog owners and he’s really a social dog. It’s always fun to meet other dogs," said Eliza Lambert, who dressed up and brought her rescue dog.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

It's a tail-wagging event that's a testament to the love and animals and the Brewers.

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) was also part of the event.

The first place winner was Molly the Husky-Beagle mix, followed by Sophia the Schnoodle and Spud the Golden Retreiver.