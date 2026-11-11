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The Brief Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski unanimously won the 2026 NL Cy Young Award, becoming the fourth winner and first unanimous selection in franchise history. The 24-year-old All-Star went 16-5 while leading the majors in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252), WHIP (0.80), and opponent batting average (.157). A 2022 second-round draft pick, Misiorowski also went 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in the postseason, earning the win in Games 1 and 5 of the World Series against Tampa Bay.



Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was unanimously voted the winner of the 2026 National League Cy Young Award!

Misiorowski won over fellow finalists Chris Sale (Atlanta) and Cristopher Sánchez (Philadelphia).

He became the fourth pitcher in Brewers franchise history to earn Cy Young Award honors, joining Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovich (1982) in the American League and Corbin Burnes (2021) in the National League. He is the first in franchise history to be voted for the award unanimously.

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Stats

By the numbers:

Misiorowski, 24, went 16-5 with a Major League-best 1.80 ERA in 30 starts this season.

The team was 22-8 in his starts and he produced 18 quality starts. He collected a Major League-leading 252 strikeouts in just 174.2 innings pitched, a total that trailed only Ben Sheets (264 in 2004) in franchise history for a single season.

Misiorowski also led baseball in opponent batting average (.157), WHIP (0.80), K/9 IP (12.98), strikeout percentage (37.9) and H/9IP (4.95) in 2026 and was an All-Star for the second straight season.

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Brewers World Series coverage

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