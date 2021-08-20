Giannis becomes Brewers part-owner: 'Milwaukee means so much to me'

As the Milwaukee Brewers chase a National League Central Division title, the club added a world champion to its roster Friday afternoon.

At a news conference at American Family Field, Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio introduced Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as a new member of the team’s ownership group.



"We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers' investors," Attanasio said. "Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown."

Antetokounmpo becomes the first new individual investor added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased controlling interest in the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005.

"The city of Milwaukee means so much to me," Antetokounmpo said. "I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I'm excited about what we can build together."

