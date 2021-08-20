Expand / Collapse search

Giannis becomes Brewers part-owner: 'Milwaukee means so much to me'

By
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo announced as part owner of the Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to becomes part-owner of the Milwaukee Brewers.

MILWAUKEE - As the Milwaukee Brewers chase a National League Central Division title, the club added a world champion to its roster Friday afternoon.

At a news conference at American Family Field, Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio introduced Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as a new member of the team’s ownership group.
 
"We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers' investors," Attanasio said. "Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown."

Mark Attanasio

Mark Attanasio


 
Antetokounmpo becomes the first new individual investor added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio purchased controlling interest in the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
 
"The city of Milwaukee means so much to me," Antetokounmpo said. "I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I'm excited about what we can build together."

Giannis Antetokounmpo now minority owner in Milwaukee Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo now minority owner in Milwaukee Brewers

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Cousins Subs, Bucks donate $16,700 to Hunger Task Force
slideshow

Cousins Subs, Bucks donate $16,700 to Hunger Task Force

Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to raise $16,700 through their Block Out Hunger campaign during the 2020-2021 season.

Milwaukee Bucks release 2021-22 season schedule
slideshow

Milwaukee Bucks release 2021-22 season schedule

The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks have released their full schedule for the upcoming season.