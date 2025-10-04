Brewers beat Cubs in NLDS Game 1, fans' 'vibes are high'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging to take Game 1 of the NLDS against the rival Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
‘One win at a time’
What they're saying:
And while they couldn’t match the cheers inside American Family Field, fans watching the game at Bluemound Road sports bars held their own.
"Right now, it’s hot. It’s heavy," Mark Kaelin said. And he wasn’t talking about the weather.
Brewers fans at Dugout 54 for Game 1 of the NLDS
Kaelin was among the fans who soaked up Brewers bliss at Dugout 54, where another victory was on tap Saturday.
"They were united as a team. They got the hits when they needed them," said Kaelin.
After winning a franchise-record 97 wins in the regular season, fans are more confident than ever that the NLDS will wrap up in three games. It means a lot more people will show up to cheer on the Crew.
"Vibes are high. Morale is high. We really believe in – we just have to build off of it. One win at a time," one fan said.
"They are packed, a lot of happy fans. It’s a good time," said Jeff Langley.
Dugout 54 ran three shuttles constantly before and after the game, whisking fans from Bluemound Road to the ballpark. They’ll do it all again for Game 2 on Monday.
"They’re here to see something special – this is special," said owner Kelly Vecitis.
Vecitis is one of the few people who was happy to see rivals in town supporting the Chicago Cubs.
"We’ll still take their money," he said with a laugh.
