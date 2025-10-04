Brewers-Cubs score: Milwaukee beats Chicago in Game 1

The Brief The Brewers beat the Cubs in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday afternoon. It was the first postseason game in the history of the I-94 Rivalry. Game 2 will be in Milwaukee on Monday. Game 3 will be in Chicago on Wednesday.



The Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging, beating the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday afternoon.

NLDS Game 1 Scoring

By the numbers:

Top of 1st inning: 1-0 Cubs

Michael Busch homers to center field, 0-1

Bottom of 1st inning: 6-1 Brewers

Brice Turang doubles to deep right field. Jackson Chourio scores, 1-1

William Contreras doubles to deep left field. Brice Turang scores, 2-1

Sal Frelick reaches on error. Andrew Vaughn to second. William Contreras scores. Fielding error by Nico Hoerner, 3-1

Blake Perkins singles to shallow center field. Sal Frelick to third. Andrew Vaughn scores, 4-1

Jackson Chourio singles to shallow left field. Joey Ortiz to second. Blake Perkins scores. Sal Frelick scores, 6-1

Blake Perkins hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, Oct. 4. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

William Contreras celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, Oct. 4. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bottom of 2nd inning: 9-1 Brewers

Caleb Durbin singles to shallow center field. Andrew Vaughn to second. Christian Yelich scores. William Contreras scores, 8-1

Jackson Chourio singles to third base. Joey Ortiz to second. Caleb Durbin to third. Andrew Vaughn scores, 9-1

Top of 5th inning: 9-2 Brewers

Michael Busch homers to right center field, 9-2

Top of 8th inning: 9-3 Brewers

Nico Horner homers to left field, 9-3

Jackson Chourio

What they're saying:

Jackson Chourio left the game with right hamstring tightness after becoming the first player to have three hits in the first two innings of a postseason game. He spent a month on the injured list with a strained hamstring earlier this season.

Chourio hit a bases-loaded grounder up the third base line in the second inning. He beat the throw for an RBI single that extended Milwaukee's lead to 9-1, but he moved awkwardly after crossing first base.

Chourio, 21, departed after he was visited by Murphy and head athletic trainer Brad Epstein. Isaac Collins entered as a pinch runner and remained in the game in left field.

Chourio also hit a leadoff double and a two-run single as part of the Brewers’ six-run outburst in the first inning. He capped his rookie season last year by going 5 of 11 with two homers in the Brewers’ NL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Mets.

What's next:

Game 2 will be played at American Family Field on Monday, Oct. 6, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. Game 3 in Chicago is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

