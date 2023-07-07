Brewers Build-a-Bear workshop 'melts your heart'

The Milwaukee Brewers helped dozens of kids create some fuzzy friends Friday, July 7.

A Build-A-Bear workshop took place at American Family Field. There were 80 kids from the United Community Center and Malaika Early Learning Center.

Kids dressed their bears in baseball apparel and took part in a "heart ceremony" and "birth certificate" distribution.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"That's what makes things so much fun. A smile from a little kid melts everyone's heart," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "They had fun doing it. When you say just win or lose every day, something like this really melts your heart and puts everything in perspective."

UCC has been a catalyst for community growth. Malaika Early Learning Center is a state-of-the-art learning facility dedicated to helping develop kids' cognitive, social and emotional skills.