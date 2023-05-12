Brewers visit Aurora breast cancer patients in West Allis

article

Members of the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, May 12 visited breast cancer patients at Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Pitchers Eric Lauer and Hoby Milner spent an hour visiting with patients battling breast cancer and receiving regular mammograms, as well as staff.

Bernie Brewer also stopped by along with wives and partners of several players and manager Craig Counsell.

Patients received Brewers goodie bags, t-shirts, photos and autographs from the players and Bernie as the group visited the Breast Cancer Care Center, radiation, infusion and oncology areas.

The day was the first of two events happening this weekend as Aurora and the Brewers will also host their "Pink Out" game at American Family Field on Sunday.